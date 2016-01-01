Soundings offers committed, informed and thoughtful writing on a wide range of contemporary political and cultural debates. Founded twenty years ago by Stuart Hall, Doreen Massey and Michael Rustin, its current editors are Sally Davison and Ben Little.

Soundings 63: Spaces of resistance
Editorial  Sally Davison

Doreen Massey (1944 - 2016): an appreciation Joe Painter

Black lives on campuses matter: the rise of the new black student movement Khadijah White

The neoliberal university and its alternatives Michael Rustin

